2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Up 1.1%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09. 3,664 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Institutional Trading of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

