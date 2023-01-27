32,960 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,126. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AES shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

