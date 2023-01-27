A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $506.76

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 506.76 ($6.27) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.55). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 523 ($6.48), with a volume of 41,476 shares traded.

BAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($8.05) to GBX 610 ($7.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £587.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.86.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

