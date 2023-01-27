Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

ANF stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

