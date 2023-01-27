Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ASIT opened at GBX 79.11 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market cap of £150.51 million and a P/E ratio of 305.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.27. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 53.40 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.05).

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

