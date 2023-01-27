Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ASIT opened at GBX 79.11 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market cap of £150.51 million and a P/E ratio of 305.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.27. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 53.40 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.05).
About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust
