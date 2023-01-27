Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.73. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 83,072 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.