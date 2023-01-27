Adams Resources & Energy (AE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: AE) in the last few weeks:

1/18/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $48.18. 18,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

