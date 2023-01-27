Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

ADBE traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.52. 934,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,627. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.