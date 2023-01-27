Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.28 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005238 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and approximately $536,269.36 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009251 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,796 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.