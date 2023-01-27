aelf (ELF) Tops One Day Volume of $33.24 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $99.97 million and $33.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.