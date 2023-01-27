AIA Group Ltd Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $114.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

