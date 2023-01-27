AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

