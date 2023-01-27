AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

