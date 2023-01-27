AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. 193,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 482,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.32.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 15,598.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 161,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,638.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 161,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,638.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 80,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,000.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at $67,289.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

