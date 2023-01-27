Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 2,691 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,487 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Coinbase Global worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,413,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $217.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,164 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

