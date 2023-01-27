Allen Investment Management LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,129. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

