Amaze World (AMZE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.31 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $40,160.72 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

