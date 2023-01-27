Amaze World One Day Volume Reaches $40,438.71 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and $40,438.71 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

