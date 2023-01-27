Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $144,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,306. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

