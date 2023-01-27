Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 940,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,903. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,704.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

