Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

