Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,922,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,212,000 after buying an additional 480,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after buying an additional 605,659 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

