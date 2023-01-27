Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $138.95

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,244 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $7,087,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

