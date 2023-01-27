Andrew B. Limoges Sells 519 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.09. 1,269,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $438.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.82.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

