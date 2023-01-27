APENFT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.87 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, APENFT has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $132.86 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

