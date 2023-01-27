Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.02 million and $580,638.36 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00083751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00057646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026148 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.