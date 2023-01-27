Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $153.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $154.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 191,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,433,000. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 392,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

