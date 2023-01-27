Ardor Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $91.36 million and $6.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00090580 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00059317 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011138 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026019 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000256 BTC.
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
