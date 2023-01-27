Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 726,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $336,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE AAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Ares Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

