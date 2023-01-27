Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.32. 668,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,116. The company has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

