Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 314,279 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1,281.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,279 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 4.4% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.22. The stock had a trading volume of 345,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,153. The company has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

