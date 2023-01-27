Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,679 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 546.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.07. 262,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

