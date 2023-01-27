Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.64 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291,544. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

