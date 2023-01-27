Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after acquiring an additional 744,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.96. 481,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,605. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.