Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,487,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,370,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.