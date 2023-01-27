Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.