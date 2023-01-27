Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

USB stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

