Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,343 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $136.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

