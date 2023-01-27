Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,790 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

General Mills Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $8,342,028. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

