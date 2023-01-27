Arizona State Retirement System Sells 591 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $318.21 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.10. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

