Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,880. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

