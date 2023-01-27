Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 615 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

