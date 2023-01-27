Arvest Trust Co. N A Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $339.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.43 and a 200-day moving average of $323.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

