Arvest Trust Co. N A Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of ABBV opened at $146.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.05 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

