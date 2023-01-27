Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 880 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $293.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.