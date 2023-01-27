Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

