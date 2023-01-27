ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Up 10.3%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 498,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 567,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 61.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $156.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,765,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 800,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

