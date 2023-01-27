AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 135,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 188,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,800,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,869,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.