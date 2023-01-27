AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.45 EPS.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,268,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,506,996. The stock has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.