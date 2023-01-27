Augur (REP) Market Cap Reaches $67.62 Million

Augur (REP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Augur has a market capitalization of $67.62 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00026647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002629 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00402519 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.35 or 0.28253876 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00585414 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
